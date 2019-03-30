‘Umbrella streets’ launch for Larne Spring Festival

Larne’s Spring Festival continues today from 11.00am after last night’s successful launch underneath the canopy of ‘umbrella streets’

There will be live music and children’s entertainment at Broadway as part of the a six-week programme of events, running in association with Larne Traders’ Forum and Larne Renovation Generation.

The unique display of urban art at Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street got the thumbs up from the community with PSNI Larne reporting; “Last night seemed to go well.”

Larne Renovation Regeneration stated via social media: “Huge thanks to all the businesses on Lower Cross Street for making this happen!

“Well done to our own trusty LRG volunteers and thank you to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for fulfilling umbrella dreams.”