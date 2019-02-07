Top title win for Larne bridal business

Larne business Bridal Elegance Boutique has been named ‘County Antrim Wedding Boutique of the Year 2019’.

The accolade resulted from a win at the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast last month.

This was the third consecutive year that the Upper Main Street outlet was a finalist in the competition.

Bridal Elegance Boutique was one of eight finalists in the County Antrim category.

Owners, mum and daughter team Hilary McDougall and Lauren McLean, said they were “absolutely delighed” to have won this award and would like to thank everyone who nominated them.

“Along with the nominations, we had to provide evidence of what we had achieved during 2018, what makes us different to other bridal boutiques and what plans we have going forward with the business. We are delighted to bring this award back to our wee town.”