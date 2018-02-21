Time to give your favourite business a pat on the back

Nominations are now being invited for this year’s 2018 Larne Business Awards - the most prestigious event in the local business calendar.

There are 14 award categories, covering all aspects of business and industry.

Pictured at the official launch of the 2018 Larne Times, Larne Business Awards in Larne Town Hall are ( L to R ) Carlee Letson representind ELM NI (the chosen charity of this year's awards), Jemma Johns from Ballygally Castle Hotel, Councillor Paul Reid, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Lyn Kernohan, Advertising Sales Executive with Johnston Press NI. INLT 06-005-PSB

Anyone can make a nomination - business owners, employees or satisfied customers. Businesses can be entered for up to two categories.

By entering, businesses will not only have the opportunity to gain recognition and publicity for their achievement, but also the chance to boost staff morale, company image and customer confidence.

Nominations are being sought for the following categories:

Best retailer, best export business (sponsored by Caterpillar), excellence in innovation award, readers’ favourite eating establishment, best customer service (sponsored by Power NI), excellence in tourism (sponsored by Larne Port / P&O Ferries), best rural business, best community or social enterprise award, best environmental business / initiative, best digital initiative and use of social media, best start-up business award (sponsored by LEDCOM), excellence in people development, business person of the year and lifetime achievement award (sponsored by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council).

The closing date for entries is Friday, March 16.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Paul Reid said the council is proud to be the main sponsor of the awards.

“The aim of these awards is to recognise achievement and success and bring together local businesses which excel in what they do,” he told guests at the official launch of the awards.

For more information on the awards and to enter online go to www.larnetimes.co.uk/businessawards

