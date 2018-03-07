Time to get your nominations in for the 2018 Larne Business Awards

There’s just over a week until the closing date for this year’s prestigious Larne Business Awards, hosted by the Larne Times.

Held every two years, they are aimed to recognising the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the Larne area.

Pictured at the official launch of the Larne Times, Larne Business Awards 2018 are Councillor, Paul Reid, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Lyn Kernohan (3rd left) Advertising Sales Executive with the Times series, Karen Wallace representing P&O Ferries and Anthony Van Damme from Larne Port. INLT 06-003-PSB

There are 14 award categories, covering all aspects of business and industry.

Anyone can make a nomination or enter the awards, regardless of whether they are a owner, employee or satisfied customer.

By entering the awards, businesses will not only have the opportunity to gain recognition and publicity for their achievements, but also the chance to boost staff morale, company image and customer confidence.

The glittering awards night will be held on Thursday, May 10 in Ballygally Castle Hotel.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said the council is proud to be the main awards sponsor.

“The aim of these awards is to recognise achievement and success and bring together local businesses which excel in what they do,” he said.

“Council recently launched Amplify, the new integrated Economic Strategy for Mid and East Antrim.

“Amplify sets out the strategic economic priorities for the Borough with a clear focus on growing the economy.

“Through Amplify and supporting events such as the business awards we hope to establish a sense of place among our entrepreneurs and business people, and a knowledge that Larne is a place to do business - a forward-looking town that will attract investment, an area with great opportunity and sound business ethos.

“We celebrate the talent, entrepreneurship and ambition of our local business leaders and pay tribute to your unrelenting and inspirational commitment to Larne and Mid and East Antrim.”

Chief executive officer of LEDCOM - sponsor of the Best Business Start-Up Award - Ken Nelson, said the awards were a great way for businesses to recognise their staff.

“This is not just by giving them a night out and an opportunity to socialise with other businesses and their staff, but through the pride they will feel by being part of an organisation that wins an award,” he said.

“This will help boost morale and create a sense of teamwork in your organisation,” Mr Nelson added.

“It would be great to see the 2018 Larne Business Awards being the best supported of all the Larne Business Awards so far,” he encouraged.