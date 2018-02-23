Technology firm to shed 125 jobs

Tyre pressure monitoring systems firm Sensata Technologies is axing 125 jobs at its Carrickfergus plant.

The company, which acquired Schrader Electronics in 2014, has today informed employees at the Meadowbank Road site of its intention to reduce the workforce.

Sensata Technologies acquired Schrader Electronics in 2014.

In a statement the business said it will engage in a collective consultation period with employees, during which proposed alternatives to compulsory redundancy will be considered.

Sensata Technologies is a global organisation which makes sensors, switches and controls for multiple industries. It has a significant manufacturing and R&D presence in Northern Ireland with 1,301 employees.

It currently has two sites in the province- Antrim and Carrickfergus - manufacturing a range of tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS). Employees in Antrim will not be impacted by today’s announcement.

Graeme Thompson, UK general manager from Sensata Technologies, said: “Following a review of our operations and in response to a drop in expected demand for some of the products currently manufactured in Northern Ireland, the company regrets to announce that we will potentially be reducing the workforce at our site in Carrickfergus by 125 people.

“This has been a very difficult decision and all possible alternatives were explored before it was taken. Our focus now is on providing support to the affected employees and their families. To that end we have engaged globally recognised but locally-based outsourcing consultants LHH Penna to provide career transition advice and assistance for all affected employees.”

Mr Thompson reiterated the company’s commitment to maintaining its manufacturing base in Northern Ireland.

He said: “Expected production levels for other lines remain steady at this time and Sensata Technologies remains committed to our Northern Ireland operation.”

Commenting on the announcement, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson said it is another serious blow to the town.

“Coming in the wake of last month’s announcement of the possible closure of Kilroot Power station today’s news marks a bleak start to the new year for East Antrim.

“I have already spoken to senior representatives of Sensata and understand that the decision reflects lower than expected demand in the European market for products made in Carrick. I have urged the company to do all it can to avoid job losses at such a difficult time for the area and to seek to ensure that any redundancies that cannot be avoided are voluntary and not compulsory.

“I have been assured by Sensata that details of an enhanced redundancy package will be made available to affected staff in the coming days and I intend to follow up with the company next week.”