Support for new entrepreneurs to ‘kickstart’ business in Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has announced the launch of the new “Kickstart” programme for budding entrepreneurs.

The Amplify Kickstart programme is aimed at those who are about to start in business or have been trading for less than nine months or those who need support to take their business venture to the next level.

Participants will benefit from a business baseline audit, one-to-one specialist mentoring, interactive workshops and an action plan for future growth. The free programme also opens up the opportunity to network with like-minded entrepreneurs.

Deputy mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Cheryl Johnston, said: “The pilot Kickstart programme was really successful with 36 businesses benefiting from tailored mentoring support, so I am delighted that we can extend the support to more of our local businesses.

“Council is fully committed to supporting entrepreneurship, business growth and development. I would encourage entrepreneurs to take advantage of the Kickstart programme so that you can develop skills and knowledge and help make your vision a reality.”

Delivery partner David Gillespie, from LEDCOM, said: “LEDCOM is delighted to be partnering with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in the delivery of the Kickstart programme.

“As a local enterprise agency, LEDCOM is very aware of the challenges faced by recently started businesses in areas such as marketing, legal issues, human resources, finance, sales and various other operational aspects of running a business.

“An experienced team of mentors has been put together in this programme to guide early stage businesses and provide them with knowledge and skills in these key areas, helping them to maximise their business potential over the first year of trading. We look forward to supporting businesses in the borough through this Kickstart initiative.”

To register for the Kickstart programme or to find out more about the free business programmes offered through contact the Amplify team on 028 2563 3195 or visit www.amplifymidandeastantrim.com