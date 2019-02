P&O Ferries have announced the cancellation of the next Irish Sea crossing due “poor weather conditions” this morning (Friday).

The company is asking passengers who were due sail to Cairnryan at 10.30 am to make alternative arrangements,

Editorial image.

Delayed passengers are asked to ring P&O’s contact centre on 0800 130 0030 for advice.

A spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to say that due to poor weather conditions, the 10.30 am sailings from Cairnryan and Larne have been cancelled.”