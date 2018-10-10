‘Spike in demand for CAP advice’

The work of Christians Against Poverty (CAP) has been praised at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Council’s Community Planning committee.

UUP Cllr Andrew Wilson said: “I commend them for their work. On the night, CAP advised me that demand for financial advice has spiked since the roll out of welfare reform in our communities.

“I am acutely aware of issues around Personal Independence Payment (PIP) forms and a considerable amount of applicants having to go to appeal to overturn decisions.

“With Universal Credit rolled out in recent days for new applicants in Carrickfergus, the work of CAP will be invaluable for families who may end up worse off following these welfare changes.”