Special day for Larne FC as Inver Park purchased

Ambitious plans are afoot for Inver Park after Larne FC bought the ground from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Confirmation that the ground is owned by the charity is a significant stride forward, as the club looks to continue to place itself at the heart of the community.

Work on phase one of the ground renovations, which will see the grandstand extended, installation of a new 4G playing surface and state of the art floodlights is moving at a rapid pace and due to be completed ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The process to purchase Inver Park saw the ground listed on the open market in February and potential investors invited to bid.

Elected members on Mid and East Antrim Council agreed to proceed with the sale process and enter into formal negotiations with Larne Football Club (NI) Charity.

Kenny Bruce, Larne FC owner, said: “We’re delighted our charity’s offer to purchase Inver Park has been accepted and finalised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. We’ve been very impressed by the support we’ve received from the local authority for our project to create first-class sports facilities at Inver Park for the Larne people.

“We set a charity up to purchase Inver Park and the trustees will hold that asset for the Larne people so that it remains a centre for sporting excellence for hundreds of years to come.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar added: “Mr Bruce and his team set out ambitious plans for the venue and a fantastic vision for the future of Larne FC and the local community. Inver Park will be a hub of sporting activity to be used and enjoyed by the people of Larne. The club has been part of the fabric of our town for generations and this deal safeguards that affinity for generations to come.

“By transferring ownership of the venue, council will receive a significant financial investment, which can in turn be used to support vital frontline services and initiatives locally.”