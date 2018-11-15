Shoppers urged to support pop-up shops in Larne and Carrick

Twelve Mid and Esat Antrim entrepreneurs have opened the doors of two pop-up shops in Larne and Carrick.

The Carrick shop, based at High Street, has a niche presence with a mix of artwork, handcrafted jewellery, eclectic range of books, household and self-care products.

Carrick's pop-shop is located at High Street.

Shoppers can also treat themselves to a range of nail treatments.

The Larne pop-up shop, at Murrayfield Shopping Centre, has a handcrafted feel with bespoke jewellery, ceramic products, art prints, t-shirts and books. There is also a large home range of scented items and personalised gifts and the chance to tantalise the taste buds with award-winning confectionery.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “I was amazed by the efforts that each of the entrepreneurs have made to get ready for trading at the pop-up shops.

“The products and services on offer are truly outstanding and I would encourage everyone to call in and visit both shops.

“I am pleased that council, through Amplify, the integrated economic strategy for Mid and East Antrim, has supported this initiative, providing our local entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase local talent and to test trade.”

The initiative has been running during Mid and East Antrim’s Enterprise Fortnight.

It began on November 12 and will continue until Saturday November 24. With every purchase, customers will be entered into a prize draw to win a range of goodies, including products supplied by each of the entrepreneurs, family swim tickets, mini-golf family tickets and a Gobbins family pass.

For more information on the two pop-up shops and to find out about the business support available in Mid and East Antrim, contact: amplify@midandeastantrim.gov.uk