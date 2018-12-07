‘Shop local’ this Christmas says small business federation

Shoppers are being encouraged to “shop local” during the run-up to Christmas.

The Federation of Small Business Northern Ireland is asking consumers to give independent local traders their support.

The FSB says that small firms contribute to the economy with spend up by eight per cent since 2017.

Regional chair of FSB in Northern Ireland, Brendan Kearney said: “It is obvious how much the small business sector contributes to the economy in Northern Ireland – we are a small business economy, with SMEs accounting for 75 percent of private sector turnover, and employing more people here than all larger companies and the entire public sector combined.

“We would encourage people to think about their local retailer and trader in this Christmas season when buying gifts and goods – make them your first port of call and you won’t be disappointed with the quality of goods and personal touch you that can make a difference to your experience and to their lives.”

Recently, MLAs were asked by FSB to nominate local businesses in their constituencies to showcase the variety of grassroots businesses in Northern Ireland.

Gordon Lyons MLA, nominated Rogues barber shop, in Larne, whose owner Sharon Marshall suggested it was important to support small, local businesses because it “offered people a more personal service that they could rely on”.