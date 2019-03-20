Section of Ballyclare road to be closed for works

A section of the Rashee Road in Ballyclare is set to be closed from next week to allow for works.

Improvement work is scheduled to commence on the road from Readers Park entrance to Charles Avenue on Monday, March 25 for approximately six weeks.

The temporary closure will run continuously from 8am on Monday, March 25 to 6pm on Friday, May 3.

The purpose of the closure is to facilitate water main replacement works.

Work will then be suspended during the busy exam period to reduce disruption for local schools and will recommence on June 24 until mid-August to complete the remaining watermains improvement work between Hillmount Avenue and Ballyeaston Road junctions.

In order to complete this work efficiently and safely, traffic management will be in place. Works will be completed under a lane closure with traffic lights, operating a stop-go system during peak flow. The work will be completed in sections to keep disruption to a minimum.

Pedestrian access will remain in place at all times. Unfortunately, on-street parking will be suspended within the works area with NI Water saying they will work with the local community to minimise disruption.

A Northern Ireland Water spokesperson said: “NI Water and our contractor, Farrans will hold an information event in Ballyclare Town Hall on Thursday, April 4, 5pm to 7pm, to discuss the works and upcoming schemes including Ballyeaston Road, Victoria Road, Hillmount Avenue, Erskine Park, Margaret Avenue, Charles Avenue and Rathmena. Our team will be happy to answer any questions the public may have.

“NI Water would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during this essential improvement work and assure the public that we will do everything possible to keep all disruption to a minimum.”