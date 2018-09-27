Royal Town Planning Institute tours The Gobbins

The president of the Royal Town Planning Institute has been given a tour of the borough’s leading visitor attractions.

His party was welcomed by deputy mayor Cllr. Cheryl Johnston at a breakfast event in Carrick, before he visited Whitehead meeting with Blackhead Path Preservation Society and other residents.

Mr. Acres was then taken on a tour of The Gobbins in Islandmagee.

Cllr. Johnston said: “I was delighted to welcome John Acres and the delegation from the Royal Town Planning Institute to Mid and East Antrim.

“We enjoyed the opportunity to showcase Whitehead.

“They were very keen to hear how we as a council are leading the way on a regional level when it comes to processing planning applications.

“Just last week, independent figures showed planning decisions in Mid and East Antrim are made in less time than anywhere else in Northern Ireland, with the average application taking just over six weeks to complete compared to a regional average of 15 weeks.”