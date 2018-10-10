Retail Industry Awards win for Larne store

Lusty’s Centra Larne has won Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year at the Retail Industry Award.

Owner Richard Lusty, said: “We are extremely proud to be taking home the title of Drinks Retailer of the Year at such a prestigious event.

“The best of the best in UK retailing were in the room on the night, so to take home such an important award is a great achievement for us as a business and for all our staff.

“We have worked hard to bring the people of Larne and the surrounding areas an unsurpassed off-licence offering in a convenience retail setting and this award is confirmation that we are getting it right.”

The event was hosted by TV personality, Colin Murray, in Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

Nigel Maxwell, Centra sales director, commented: “Huge congratulations to the Lusty family and all of their hardworking team on winning this fantastic award. Centra Larne is a destination store with not only an award-winning off-licence but an incredible food-to-go offering, extensive ranges of fresh food and great customer service that brings people back time and time again.”

A spokesperson for the Retail Industry Awards, said: “Lusty’s Centra Larne in County Antrim, offers a wide range of drinks, including specially sourced wines that are exclusive to the store and a range of local craft beers.

“The judges were impressed by the gin corner which houses more than 100 gins and customers can join the Gin Club to receive a loyalty card which, once completed, enters them into a free monthly prize draw.”