Retail flair used to tempt customers to pop up shops in Carrick and Larne

A dozen entrepreneurs are involved in two pop-up shops opened in Carrickfergus and Larne during Global Enterprise Fortnight.

One is located at Carrickergus High Street and the other at Larne’s Murrayfield shopping centre.

The businesses include; Rock Junkie Jewellery, Enchanted Beauty, The Secret Bookshelf, Joanne Campbell Artwork, Oithonas Art, Mindful Store NI, Vera McCullough Jewellery, Wee Mallows, Mrs Bubbles, Shillanavogy Gems, Potter & Bunny and Ruftyroohah.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “Through the pop-up shop initiative, local talent can take to the high streets and test trade their products and services.

“I would encourage local shoppers to support the entrepreneurs during the two-week period. I believe there will be an opportunity to enter prize draws and pick up a few goodies, so make sure to get yourself along.”

The shops, which have been fitted out with retail creativity and flair, are open until November 23.