‘Real community effort made Larne Rising Star’ says Mid and East Antrim mayor

Traders, business leaders, community “champions” and shoppers are celebrating after Larne was named one of the UK’s top high streets.

Larne was one of four towns highly commended out of a list of 153 at an awards ceremony in London yesterday.

The successful Larne bid was made in a joint application between Larne Traders’ Forum and Larne Renovation Generation, with support from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

A representative from each group attended the ceremony in Westminster.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Lindsay Millar, said: “Well done to everybody behind Larne’s success at these awards. This is a brilliant achievement.

“This was a real community effort and I am delighted Larne has been highly commended.

“The awards celebrate local achievements on our high streets and help support the communities in which we live and work.

“They also recognise those individual businesses and people who are playing a leading role in making our high streets so special.”

The mayor added: “We have so much to offer in terms of heritage, location and retail, and we are committed on capitalising on our incredible offerings in Mid and East Antrim.

“Our reputation across Northern Ireland is one of a retail centre of excellence, accommodating a wide range of independent businesses, co-existing alongside well-known high street giants.

“In the coming weeks, I encourage everybody to Find Your Christmas in Mid and East Antrim this year and enjoy all we have to offer.”