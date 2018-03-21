Pub fails to meet reserve price at Belfast auction

A former Larne pub failed to sell at an auction in Belfast last week.

A buyer is still to be found for Dan Campbell’s, at Bridge Street, which is on the market for £70,000.

However, the town centre four-storey corner property which is vacant, failed to reach the reserve price,

The public auction was held by Osborne King at a Belfast hotel last Friday.

Previously, the bar with accompanying accommodation had an asking price of £150,000.

Meanwhile, five apartments in a block at Glenarm Road have been sold by Osborne King at auction for a total of £342,000.

They had been for sale at an asking price of £325,000.

The four-floor Ailsa View apartment block at Glenarm Road overlooks Chaine Park.

For sale were five units - two with two bedroom ground floor apartments, two three-bedroom first floor apartments and a duplex apartment on the second and third floors providing three bedrooms.