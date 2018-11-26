Parking price drop in Mid and East Antrim to ‘give back to local high street’

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be charging £1 for five hours of parking at its car parks in the run-up to Christmas to support its town centres.

Mid and East Antrim mayor Cllr. Lindsay Millar is encouraging the community to shop local this Christmas.

Cllr. Lindsay said: “Christmas is all about giving so why not give back to your local high street this year and support local.

“I hope that residents and visitors alike will get behind the abundance of independent retailers across Mid and East Antrim as the Christmas shopping season gets into full swing.

“Council are also offering fantastic parking rates at its car parks so there’s never been a better time to enjoy what’s on offer right on your doorstep.

Whitehead’s Christmas lights go on Saturday November 24 with Greenisland set to shine on December 6.

With the switch-ons underway, singing and sparkle are the order of the day with pantomimes, Christmas artisan markets and musical performances across Mid and East Antrim.

A performance of “Cinderella” will be staged in Carrick Town Hall on Saturday December 1 with performances at 2.00 pm and 7.00 pm.

There will be a “Minecraft” session at Carrickfergus Museum on December 8 with the chance to explore the town during Christmas in the 1600s and create what the festive season of the future could look like.

Festive bands will get Carrick in the Yuletide mood and school choirs will be lifting the spirits of Larne’s shoppers at Broadway.

Artisan food and unique, locally produced arts and crafts will also be on offer at pop-up Christmas markets in Larne and Carrick.

Share festive experience and selfies on social media using #findyourchristmas

Motorists are advised to check carparks for charges.