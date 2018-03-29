New Glenarm Castle attraction will keep visitors sweet

A sweet new attraction has opened at Glenarm Castle just in time for the spring season - Northern Ireland’s first fudge factory.

Visitors can now watch the art of fudge-making at Granny Shaws Fudge Factory before being tempted by more than 50 flavours.

The fudge factory is the latest attraction to be added to Glenarm Castle, the home of Randal, Viscount Dunluce, son of the 14th Earl of Antrim, his wife Aurora and their children Alexander and Helena.

The present castle has been in the McDonnell family since it was first built in 1636.

The McDonnells have been in Glenarm for nearly 600 years and the estate has been in the family for 400 years.

Glenarm Castle is occasionally open to the public and for group visits subject to availability.

Adrian Morrow, managing director of Glenarm Castle, said: “Our gardens are already starting to bloom into the new season and every year we are committed to offering our visitors something new at Glenarm Castle.

“This year is no exception with the opening of Northern Ireland’s first fudge factory where visitors can enjoy watching fudge being made before choosing which flavour to take home.”

The new attraction is in addition to castle’s popular walled garden, one of the oldest of its kind in Ireland. Originally created to supply the castle with its fruit and vegetables. the walled garden is now filled with flowers and specimen plants to interest garden enthusiasts.

It is open from Easter, boasting displays of spring bulbs along with the apple and pear blossom, right up until the end of September when the garden is still in bloom with rich displays of herbaceous plants.

Another popular attraction is the trail which gives walkers an opportunity to discover a spectacular castle view.

A variety of events are planned for the castle early the year, including Bloomfest (May 5-7), BBC Gardener’s Corner Roadshow on April 23 and Bay City Rollers and Brian Kennedy will be at May in the Marquee from May 25-27.

Glenarm Castle is open from 9am to 5pm on Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sundays until October.

More details at www.glenarmcastle.com