Moving with the Times - to a brand new home in Larne

The Larne Times is on the move!

After more than 20 years in our current base in Dunluce Street, the Times is moving to new premises.

Unfortunately our old building requires considerable repairs and the time is right to move to new, modern accommodation.

Our editorial and advertising teams will very soon be relocating to our new home at Unit 1 at Ledcom in Bank Road.

As always, members of the public will be welcome to call at our office in person and we look forward to seeing both our regular and new visitors at our Bank Road offices, where there is convenient parking for customers right outside the door.

Our present phone number - 028 2827 2303 - will remain the same.