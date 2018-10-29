Mid and East Antrim’s new Enterprise Fortnight launched

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is extending its Global Entrepreneurship Week programme to a fortnight packed with events.

Taking place between 12 November and 24 November, the initiative is being led by the council in partnership with business support organisations.

Drop-in clinics, workshops, information seminars, networking events and specific school-focused opportunities have been organised.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “Enterprise Fortnight builds upon the success of last year. We have listened to our local businesses and have developed a programme of events that promises to deliver.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough has over 4,700 businesses and with an existing sectoral strength that focuses on manufacturing, engineering and agri-food, we want to continue to grow the success story in these sectors and also encourage new sectors. Central to this is Amplify, the Integrated Economic Development Strategy for Mid and East Antrim.

“The various activities targeted at the local schools will hopefully stimulate and ignite an interest with the young people participating and encourage them to consider careers in business and enterprise.”

Details of the wide range of event planned during Mid and East Antrim Enterprise Fortnight 2018 can be found on council’s website.

Ald Greg McKeen, chair of council’s Economic Growth and Tourism Committee, said: “I would like to thank the partner organisations who have worked successfully with council to develop this exciting programme of events to celebrate Enterprise Fortnight 2018.

“Growing the economy is our number one strategic priority and by continuing to work closely with our partners we are ideally positioned to help develop opportunities to create jobs, support growth of new and existing businesses to develop skills and employment opportunities.”