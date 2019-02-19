McKinty ‘unhappy’ at Larne Lough gas storage plan

Ulster Unionist councillor Mark McKinty joined a gathering at Brown’s Bay in Islandmagee, on Sunday, in opposition to a planned underground gas storage project.

Cllr. McKinty said: “A sizeable crowd of local people gathered to voice their concerns about a number of issues regarding the gas storage project.

“The location was not accidental, given that the brine discharges which local people are opposing would take place several hundred yards from where we stood.

“I first became involved in this project in 2012 when I voiced my unhappiness that the then Environment Minister granted permissions with little to no community consultation.

“Having spoken to many people, and after calls, emails, and social media messages, the main issues from seven years ago remain unresolved now, namely lack of effective community engagement and environmental concerns.

“I will continue to liaise with residents and other members of the public who are worried about this project. I have been in touch with the company behind it and their PR company to raise concerns - so I will be putting these to the senior officers at a meeting early next month.”