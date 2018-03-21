McDonald’s denies new branch rumour

Fast food giant McDonald’s has denied rumours that a new branch of the multi-national chain is to open in Larne.

Commenting on local speculation, a spokesman said that the company had no plans to reopen in the town.

He admitted that the company which is famous worldwide for its “Big Mac” burgers had considered returning to Larne a few years ago but there are no current plans in the pipeline.

However, the proposition came to the fore recently at a meeting of the town’s business community.

It is anticipated that such a development would create “more jobs and more interest in Larne”.

The site of the former Pinky Moon’s restaurant at Main Street was one location suggested as a potential site.

Speculation may have been sparked by the recent sale of the former McDonald’s premises at Circular Road.

Previously, Mc Donald’s operated a restaurant and “drive thru” at a premises adjacent to Larne Railway Station.

The facility opened just months after the planning application was approved in 2000 but shut just a few years later.

At the time, the company had stated that it was “very keen to come to Larne”.

McDonald’s has been operating in Northern Ireland for approximately 25 years.

There are more than two dozens outlets across the province.