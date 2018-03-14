Mayor’s cycle skills put to the test during visit to Larne bike company

Mid and East Antrim mayor Cllr. Paul Reid put his cycling skills to the test during a visit to Mango Bikes in Larne as part of a series of visits to Mid and East Antrimbusinesses.

Mango Bikes is based at LEDCOM’s Willowbank Business Park in Millbrook.

The Mayor met the owner of Mango Bikes, Andrew Hassard and heard first-hand how the specialist bike manufacturer has made “significant progress” with virtually all its bikes exported outside Northern Ireland.

Cllr. Reid said: “It’s exciting to meet dynamic entrepreneurs like Andrew who are so vital to our economic future.”

Andrew,a keen triathlete, started in the bike industry with Chain Reaction Cycles and later Planet X Bikes and Go Outdoors.

He commented: “The combination of great facilities at Willowbank Business Park backed by an excellent business support team at LEDCOM was a key factor for me when deciding where to locate Mango Bikes.

“I’ve also benefited from participation in a range of council support programmes such as KickStart.”