Mauds scoops UK award

It is famous across Northern Ireland for its Poor Bear honeycomb ice cream – but now Mauds Ice Cream has won a national award for its coffee flavoured variety.

The business, which is based in Carrickfergus and is Northern Ireland’s biggest producer of dairy ice cream, was founded by Carnmoney businessman John Wilson, who named it after his mother Maud as a Mother’s Day gift.

It has won many awards over the years, often for its popular Poor Bear product, but now its coffee ice cream has picked up a trophy in the 2019 National Ice Cream Competition, run by the Ice Cream Alliance, the trade body for the UK’s £1bn ice cream industry.

Director David Wilson said he was ‘over the moon’ about its success.

“Competition is so incredibly tight at this level. I mean, staggeringly high,” he said.

“There are producers entering these competitions who have been mastering their craft over years and, like us, the expertise gets handed down through generation to generation as a family business and is refined as the years go on. To come away with a first place position is outstanding.

“We have been entering for about 35 years now and have been fortunate enough to have seen success a few times, even champion of champions on occasion, but every year it gets tougher, however, that’s a good thing, it keeps us on our toes!”

He said the winning ice cream was a ‘pure coffee’ flavour, closest to an espresso coffee drink.

Zelica Carr, Chief Executive Officer of The Ice Cream Alliance, said: “Well done to Mauds for its success in a tough contest against competition from across the UK.”

For more information, call David Wilson on 0289 3329988 or email david@mauds.com

Further information on The Ice Cream Alliance can be found at www.ice-cream.org