Last chance to vote for ‘Rising Star’ Larne

There is just one day left to vote for Larne in the Great British High Street Awards.

Larne is one of three entries in Northern Ireland that have been shortlisted in the Rising Star cetegory.

The others are Bow Street in Lisburn and Armagh city centre.

Social media support will account for 30 per cent of Larne’s score and the remainder will come from the judges who will be visiting Larne tomorrow (Wednesday October 10).

To vote, make a public post and use these two hashtags. #GBHSLarne #MyHighStreet, for example good luck Larne #GBHSLarne #MyHighStreet or

We love Larne #GBHSLarne #MyHighStreet.

Votes can be cast via Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.