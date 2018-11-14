Larne UFU group serves up traditional fry at Air Ambulance fundraiser

The Larne Group of the Ulster Farmers’ Union hosted a fundraising breakfast morning at St John’s Masonic Centre for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

Group members and their family’s were joined by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Cllr Lindsay Millar, in tucking into a traditional fry to support the charity.

Dressed to impress and celebrating her 3rd birthday, Penny Lee enjoying playing with an Air Ambulance balloon.

The UFU in its centenary year has been conducting various events across Northern Ireland to raise much-needed funds for the Air Ambulance which costs in the region of £5,500 per day, equating to over £2 million a year to sustain.

Richard Lee, UFU Larne Group manager, said: “The Air Ambulance can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland within 25 minutes and particularly for those living in rural areas this is an invaluable service and well worth the support.”

Mr Lee continued: “We would like to thank The Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar and Cllr Mark McKinty for supporting the event, as well as Marty’s Catering Service, St John’s Masonic Centre, Loreen Katherine Photography and, of course, all the members who donated so generously on the day.”

The UFU is continuing the fundraising effort by selling a special centenary Farmers Journal of stories and images from the past 100 years in the province, the proceeds of which will go towards Air Ambulance NI.

All smiles at the breakfast morning for NI Air Ambulance.

These are now available in the local group offices at a price of £5 each.