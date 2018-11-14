Larne to get 500 new homes in £100m development

A £100m development plan for 500 new homes in Larne has been given outline planning permission.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has given Nuport Developments the go-ahead for the ambitious project on a 45 acre site in the Ballyboley Road area.

The Ballyclare-based developer will now have to progress to a more detailed plan for the housing scheme which will feature a mix of house types, ranging from detached properties to townhouses and apartments.

Included in the company’s outline plans are a new neighbourhood centre, filling station, creche and changes to the road infrastructure, including new roads, pedestrian greenways and cycle paths, as well as a children’s play area.

Eighty to 100 jobs are expected to be created during a ten-year period.

The developer was granted planning permission to build 132 homes in a £25m development at Ballyhampton Road in June.

These are to include 28 detached houses, 98 semi-detached houses and six apartments.

Chairman of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s planning committee, Cllr. Paul Reid, said the project will provide “valuable additions to the area and beneficial amenities for residents”.

Bryan Orr, from Nuport, commented: “The demand for new family homes in the Larne area is significant and these are our proposals to bring forward quality developments on land that has already been zoned for residential development.”