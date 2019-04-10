Larne Spring Festival continues with ‘urban’ sports

Larne Spring Festival continues this weekend with Urban Excel/Thunder Action Sports, ‘Street Countdown’ and an outdoor café at Lower Cross Street.

Thunder Action Sports will be at the bottom of Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street on Saturday, 13 April, from 2.00 pm until 5.00 pm.

They will be providing a mobile half pipe ramp and some “Come and Try it” workshops in stunt scootering and skateboarding.

This is a free event for enthusiasts who are over six years of age. No experience is required for the lessons and all equipment, including safety gear will be provided.

“Street Countdown” is based on the TV programme (without the math) and is also a free activity at the outside café at the top of Lower Cross Street at the same time.