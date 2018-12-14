Larne social enterprise champion honoured by Northern Regional College

A Larne businessman has been recognised by the Northern Regional College fore his commitment to the community.

David Hunter, chief executive of social enterprise, Access Employment Limited (AEL), has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by NRC.

Working with AEL, the college has recently rebranded its site in Larne as the ‘Larne Community Hub’. AEL delivers college courses there and uses it as a base for social enterprises.

David, who began his career as a business developer, was recently awarded the accolades of the Northern Ireland Social Enterprise ‘Leader of the Year’ for 2018 and CEO of the NI ‘Social Enterprise of the Year 2018’ for his work at AEL.

Professor Terri Scott, NRC principal and chief executive, said: “David’s work demonstrates perfectly the importance of commitment to community and placing value on every individual within that community. His values, and those of AEL, align perfectly with those of Northern Regional College and we are delighted to award him with this Honorary Fellowship.”

David said: “I am very pleased to receive an Honorary Fellowship from Northern Regional College. Together with the college we have worked hard to provide a critical service for local people and communities, so it is an honour to accept this award.”

The college’s winter graduations took place last Thursday at the Galgorm Resort and Spa.