Larne seminars ‘enable businesses to remain competitive’

‘Research & Development Support and Tax Credits for Businesses’ was the theme for a well-attended breakfast seminar in Willowbank Business Park, Larne.

The event underlined the range of support available for businesses researching and developing new products and services and which are committed to innovation.

Topics included an overview of the R&D tax credit scheme, R&D grants/funding available via Invest NI, innovation vouchers and Innovate US programme – mentoring / consulting advice available.

Organised by LEDCOM, and supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. seminar speakers were Gary Davidson from Amplifi Solutions, David Gillespie of LEDCOM and Jackie Smyth of Northern Regional College.

Speaking after the event, the Mayor of MEA, Cllr Paul Reid said: “Council is fully committed to supporting entrepreneurship, business growth and development, as demonstrated by the recent launch of Amplify, the new economic development strategy for Mid and East Antrim.

“We would encourage local businesses to avail of these breakfast seminars as an opportunity to network, meet potential customers and learn information which will enable their businesses to remain competitive in a challenging economic environment.”

Further seminars will be held on March 9 and 23 at Willowbank Business Park, contact Anne at 028 269973 ext 210.