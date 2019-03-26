Larne’s ‘umbrella streets’ create canopy of colour in town centre

Larne town centre is awash with colour with the creation of two “umbrella streets”.
A colourful canopy of umbrellas is now in place at Dunluce Street with a second underway at Lower Cross Street.
The unique display of urban art is being put in place ahead of the launch of Larne Spring Festival on March 29.
This is a six-week programme of events, running in association with Larne Traders’ Forum and Larne Renovation Generation.
It will see outdoor music and entertainment, a pop-up cinema, outdoor cafes and family entertainment in the town centre until May.