Larne’s ‘umbrella streets’ create canopy of colour in town centre

Larne town centre is awash with colour with the creation of two “umbrella streets”.

A colourful canopy of umbrellas is now in place at Dunluce Street with a second underway at Lower Cross Street.

An umbrella canopy is being created at Lower Cross Street, Pic by Una Gorman.

The unique display of urban art is being put in place ahead of the launch of Larne Spring Festival on March 29.

This is a six-week programme of events, running in association with Larne Traders’ Forum and Larne Renovation Generation.

It will see outdoor music and entertainment, a pop-up cinema, outdoor cafes and family entertainment in the town centre until May.