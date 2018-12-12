Larne’s Christmas Artisan Market switched to Town Hall

The Christmas Artisan Market planned for Broadway tomorrow (Thursday, December 13) will now be in Larne Town Hall due to adverse weather conditions forecast.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council issued the update ahead of the event which will feature “carefully selected, delicious artisan food and unique, locally produced arts and crafts”.

Council added: “The markets are managed in partnership with award-winning Naturally North Coast and Glens Touring Artisan Markets. Free entry for all.”

The market will run 12noon - 8pm.