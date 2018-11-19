Larne Rotary Club told of work on eco-farm

Larne Rotary Club was given a talk and slide show on a trip to Estonia by Larne Guide Louise McCrea.

Louise’s summer trip with a group of 12 Guides was partly sponsored by Larne Rotary Club.

She stayed and worked at an eco-farm (Kidi Farm) and also stayed for a few days at Estonia’s capital Tallinn.

Louise said she continues to “maintain the new friendships that she made last summer and welcomed the opportunity to see and experience the very different cultural way of life of the people of Estonia”.