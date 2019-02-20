Larne Port sponsors well-being business award

Larne Port is inviting organisations to enter this year’s Business Awards in Northern Ireland.

Sally Bonnes, Larne Port, said: “At Larne Port, we are specifically encouraging companies to enter the Well-being at Work category – an award for the organisation that demonstrates excellence in inspiring and supporting its employees to prioritise their health and wellbeing, and embrace positive lifestyle choices.”

The annual awards, which are run by Business in the Community, and in partnership with JP Corry and Ulster Business, seek to “recognise and celebrate firms in Northern Ireland that are making a difference by taking practical action to address pressing social and environmental issues”.

There are ten categories, open to firms of all sizes and from all sectors and free to enter.

Applications can be made online at www.bitcni.org.uk/awards. Entries will close on Friday February 22 at 5.00 pm. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner, at Belfast Waterfront Hall, on May 30.