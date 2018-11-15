Larne highly commended in Great British High Street Awards

Larne has been highly commended at the Great British High Street Awards in London today.

Marc Dobbin, vice chairman, of Larne Traders’ Forum is in the capital with Raymond Hill and Lynda Hill, representatives of The Larne Renovation Generation to collect a certificate on behalf of the town at the lunchtime award ceremony, at Lancaster House, in Pall Mall.

Larne was one of three finalists in the Rising Star category for Northern Ireland along with the winner Lisburn and Armagh.

Marc said: “I would like to thank all the traders, The Larne Renovation Generation and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for all their support.

“Larne was looking absolutely fabulous when the judges came to visit.

“Larne has got bad publicity recently but this award is something that hopefully can help the town by raising the profile and bringing more shoppers to the town.”

The Great British High Street “supports those working to revive, adapt and diversify high streets”.

The Rising Star High Street category recognises the “nation’s most ambitious high streets; those whose councils and businesses are taking the lead and working together to revive, adapt, and diversify”.

Last month, Great British High Street judges, Glynn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, former head of parliamentary affairs with the Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland and chair of Recycle NI and Aodhan Connolly, director at Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, cast their eye over Larne town centre.

Marc said that the judges had been impressed by the number of independent retailers and lack of derelict buildings at Main Street during a two-hour tour of the town centre.

“These are the Great British High Street Awards. It is great that Larne town has been nominated. It is an honour to be here.”