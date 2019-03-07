Larne and Carrick pupils join Women’s Day celebrations

Pupils from Larne and Carrickfergus Grammar schools were among 250 participants at Titanic Belfast’s annual International Women’s Day celebrations.

This is the sixth time Titanic Belfast has hosted ‘Inspire’ celebrations which aimed to inspire young women to advance.

Carrickfergus Grammar pupils with Titanic Belfast's Head of Business Development, Laura Cowan.

This year, pupils were introduced to UTV’s Denise Watson, Titanic Belfast CEO Judith Owens, story “crafter”, Bethany Dawson and voluntary and community sector stalwart, Denny Elliot.

The event was supported by women from business, community and creativity, including companies Titanic Belfast, the Survitec Group, Trócaire, Turas, Tradecraft, Young Enterprise and Titanic Foundation Limited, who hosted the young women and were their mentors for the day.