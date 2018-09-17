Larne among ‘Rising Stars’ of ‘High Street’

Larne has made the shortlist in the Great British High Street Awards thanks to environmental improvements in the town centre.

The town is in the running for a “Rising Star Award”.

Environmental improvements include not only new granite paving, street lighting and street furniture, but also by revitalising the “high street” through street art, floral displays and ‘yarn bombing’ crochet on trees.

The walls of four walk ways have been painted with local images and information panels about the area, reflecting its history.

The programme seeks to install further murals depicting influential local figures.

These would add to an arts trail encouraging visitors to stay longer and use town centre services, as well as helping local residents to become proud local ‘champions’ to create a positive view of the town.

The Rising Star category recognises the nation’s most ambitious high streets which are taking the lead and working together to revive, adapt and diversify. These are high streets which have initiatives planned for their community in the next 12 months.

Larne is one of 12 finalists in the Rising Star category. In Northern Ireland, the town is facing competition from Bow Street in Lisburn and Armagh city centre.