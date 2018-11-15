Larne among ‘Rising Stars’ at Great British High Street Awards in London

Larne will be represented at the Great British High Street Awards in London today.

Marc Dobbin, vice chairman, of Larne Traders’ Forum is in the capital with Raymond Hill and Lynda Hill, representatives of The Larne Renovation Generation.

Larne is one of three finalists in the Rising Star category for Northern Ireland. The others are Bow Street in Lisburn and Armagh city centre.

The Great British High Street “supports those working to revive, adapt and diversify high streets”.

The Rising Star High Street category recognises the “nation’s most ambitious high streets; those whose councils and businesses are taking the lead and working together to revive, adapt, and diversify”.

The four winning high streets (one each from England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland) will be announced later today (Thursday) at the awards ceremony at Lancaster House in London’s Pall Mall.

Last month, Great British High Street judges, Glynn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, former head of parliamentary affairs with the Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland and chair of Recycle NI and Aodhan Connolly, director at Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, cast their eye over Larne town centre.

The votes of the public on social media also contribute to the final result.

Marc said that the judges had been impressed by the number of independent retailers and lack of derelict buildings at Main Street during a two-hour tour of the town centre.

“These are the Great British High Street Awards. It is great that Larne town has been nominated. It is an honour to be here.”