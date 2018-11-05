Kilwaughter Minerals in Larne expands business with £4.5m deal

Larne manufacturer Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd has expanded its business to England with the £4.5m purchase of Alumasc Facades in Northhamptonshire.

Kilwaughter Minerals is an established quarry and mineral processer which manufactures and distributes limestone based products under the market leading K Rend and Kilwaughter Lime brands.

Managing director Simon McDowell.

Kilwaughter now employs around 200 people at two manufacturing sites with six distribution facilities to become the UK’s largest independent manufacturer of silicone render.

Alumasc Facades is a leading UK supplier of external wall insulation systems and render products.

Kilwaughter Minerals says that the acquisition is “an exciting opportunity to strengthen and expand its product offering in the construction market across the UK and Ireland”.

Kilwaughter’s managing director Simon McDowell said: “We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of Alumasc Facades and we are looking forward to integrating our new colleagues into the company.

“The acquisition supports our strategy of becoming the brand of choice, investing for growth and ensuring a long-term sustainable business.

“The acquisition will provide us with a major growth opportunity to develop the business with our greater operational scale,

access to raw materials and expertise in manufacturing render.”

The sum of £2.8m was invested in the company during the 12 months until April 2018 with a pre-tax profit of £7.7m.