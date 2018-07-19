Jobless figures continue to drop

The number of people registering as out of work in Larne has seen a drop for the third month in a row, latest figures have revealed.

According to the latest Labour Force Survey figures published for June, the local claimant count for Larne now stands at 485 claimants, compared to 570 in March, 550 in April and 515 in May.

Wards in the Larne district registering the most claimants for unemployment were Central with 65 (75 in May); Antiville with 45 claimants (50 in May); and Central Town Parks with 45 claimants (40 in May).

The Larne wards with the lowest claimant counts were Carncastle, Gardenmore, Glenarm, Glynn, and Islandmagee, each with 20 claimants.

There has also been a drop in unemployment levels In Carrick with the local claimant count now standing at 620 - a drop of 25 from June.

Wards in the Carrick district registering the most claimants for unemployment were Killycrot with 80 (80 in May) and Northland with 55 (no change). The Carrick ward with the lowest claimant counts was Boneybefore with 10 (10 in May).

Across the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area, there were 1,880 people registering as claimants, compared to 1,975 the previous month.

Meanwhile, the number of people registering as out of work in Newtownabbey now stands at 1,065 - a drop of 45 from May.

Wards in the Newtownabbey district registering the most claimants for unemployment were Valley with 95 (no change) and Monkstown with 80 (90 in May).The Newtownabbey wards with the lowest claimant counts were Ballyhenry, Ballynure, and Burnthill, each with 20 claimants.

Across the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area, there were 1,665 people registering as claimants, compared to 1,740 the previous month.

In June, the number of people on the claimant count in Northern Ireland was 28,600.

- a decrease of 200 from the previous month’s revised figure.