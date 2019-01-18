Islandmagee storage project on EU list

The company behind the Islandmagee gas storage project has welcomed European Union support for its proposals.

InfraStrata plc has announced its application for inclusion in the 4th European Union list of Projects of Common Interest, which aim to help the EU achieve its energy policy and climate objectives.

John Wood, chief executive officer commented: “The support that the European Union has shown in relation to our Islandmagee gas storage project has been fantastic and the fact that we have been invited to apply for inclusion in the next PCI list is testament to the strength of the project, as well as other projects we are evaluating.

“In considering potential projects, we have been clear to ensure our criteria matches with the list of key cross border infrastructure project requirements that link the energy systems of EU countries.”

The Islandmagee project is a proposed salt cavern gas storage facility. Only those projects included in the current Ten Year Network Development Plan 2018 published by the European Network of System Operators for Gas can apply to be candidates for the list.