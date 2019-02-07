Islandmagee protest over gas storage caverns

A protest will take place in Islandmagee next weekend over the planned gas storage caverns under Larne Lough.

Particpants are asked to assemble at Browns Bay beach next Sunday afternoon (February 17), at 2.00 pm.

The gathering will then walk to the headland.

Everyone is welcome.

The Islandmagee storage facility will consist of eight underground caverns, capable of storing a total of 450 million cubic metres of gas in Permian salt beds.

The company says that this will be carried out by using a “well-proven technique that represents the most environmentally-friendly, safe and efficient method of storing large volumes of natural gas”.

Islandmagee Energy has stated that the project has undergone “numerous intensive safety and environmental impact assessments” before planning permission for the deep underground gas storage system was approved in 2012.