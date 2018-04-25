Innovative Larne firm rewarded with programme place

A Larne Harbour-based business has become the first in Ireland to progress to strand three of the Co-innovate Programme.

Polysorb Group will receive mentoring support to structure innovation processes and improve innovation commercialisation methodology.

There is potential too for collaboration with a Republic of Ireland firm on a new product development.

Trading since 1990, Polysorb is focused on bringing solutions to environmental spillage problems. It has evolved to use new spill remediation technologies including the recent introduction of microbes to selectively target and remove oil-based contaminants from land spills.

The company has also developed spill response kits for use on small liquid spills .

Andrew Brines, owner, Polysorb Group, said: “The Co-innovate programme has been an excellent way of enabling us to review all aspects of our business, focusing on innovation and future opportunities . The consultancy support offered through the programme and the assistance of LEDCOM has helped us to step back and consider our future strategy for growth.”

Co-Innovate aims to increase small and medium enterprise involvement in research across the border region of Ireland, Northern Ireland and parts of western Scotland.

Ken Nelson, chief executive Ledcom, said: “ We would warmly congratulate Polysorb Group and its owner Andrew Brines for their commitment to innovation and export growth. Innovative companies such as Polysorb are vital to the economic development growth of the area.”