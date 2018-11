House prices have increased across East Antrim during the last quarter, according to Land and Property Services.

The price of the average house in Mid and East Antrim now stands at £127, 245 and £139,925 in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

These figures represent a rise over the past 12 months of 3.9 per cent in Mid and East Antrim and 4.6 per cent in Antrim and Newtownabbey.