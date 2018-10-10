Great British High Street judges cast eye over Larne

The Great British High Street judges wlll be in Larne today after the town was shortlisted as a “Rising Star” in a national competition.

Larne will be competing against Bow Street in Lisburn and Armagh city centre in this category.

The judges are retail experts Glyn Roberts, Colin Neil and Aodhan Connolly.

Glyn is chief executive of Retail NI. He has served as head of parliamentary affairs with the Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland. He is also chair of Recycle NI.

Colin Neil is the chief executive of Hospitality Ulster and a board member of Tourism Northern Ireland. Aodhan is director at Northern Ireland Retail Consortium.

Each “Rising Star” will be judged on community, customer experience, environment and digital transformation.