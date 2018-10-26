Glenarm residents urged to have their say on hotel and marina plan

A five-star marina and hotel are part of ambitious plans to breath new life into the coastal village of Glenarm.

And residents and business are invited to have their say with public consultation now open on the Glenarm Development Framework, which sets out draft proposals for three key sites: the seafront and harbour, former quarry and mill, and a former primary school.

All the land under consideration is currently owned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The proposals detail three options for each of the sites, including the creation of a hotel, five-star marina facilities, a waterfront promenade, recreational and sporting facilities, outdoor camping provision, water sports, and more.

The Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has instructed AECOM to prepare a significant development framework for Glenarm. Helping to direct development and investment within the village, the framework will focus on specific council-owned land. Your input is an essential part of this process, so drop in to view the proposals or click online and have your say.”

Members of the public can have their say in a number of ways:

Consider draft proposals at Glenarm Tourism Office until to November 8. Feedback sheets and post boxes will be provided to submit comments.

View draft proposals at: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/consultations

Email comments to: glenarm.consultation@midandeastantrim.gov.uk

Send feedback to: AECOM Planning, 10th floor Clarence West Building, 2 Clarence Street West, Belfast BT2 7GP

After the consultation, all responses received will be collated, reviewed and considered. Any future proposals for the council-owned lands will be subject to further investigation of the relevant planning, environmental, financial and ownership agreements.

Ald Gregg McKeen, chair of council’s Economic Growth and Tourism Committee, said: “Glenarm has incredible potential and I encourage everybody and every business within the community to have their say and join us in playing a part in shaping the future of the area.”