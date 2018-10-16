Glenarm harbour site being sold for ‘regeneration scheme’

A 1.26 acre “regeneration development site” is for sale at Glenarm seafront.

Eglington Yard is in a prominent location overlooking the marina and Glenarm River.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says that the sale is a “unique opportunity to undertake a regeneration scheme that returns this important site to a viable and sustainable economic use which will contribute towards the wider regeneration and tourism ambitions of Glenarm”.

The council has also stated that it will be “seeking confirmation from all interested parties to undertake a regeneration scheme that returns this vacant opportunity site to a viable and sustainable economic use”.

The site includes an “open sided warehouse, a number of outbuildings and a substantial hardcore yard area”.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are inviting expressions of interest by November 1.