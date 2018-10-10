Glenarm graduate gains top award from UK university

A rugby-loving Glenarm student has won a prestigious award for his contribution to university life.

Lewis McClinton, whose family farm in Glenarm, received the John Thompson & Sons Ltd Victor Truesdale prize.

The award is made annually to a final year student at Harper Adams University, England, who, by his or her achievement has demonstrated leadership, team-building and effective communication thus making an outstanding contribution to the corporate life of the student community.

Lewis graduated from Harper in September with a BSc(Hons) Agriculture with Animal Science. A past pupil of Ballymena Academy, he left recently for Australia where he will work on farms for 12 months and continue his passion for playing rugby.

The award, a Tyrone Crystal punch bowl, was introduced by Thompsons in 2002 to perpetuate the memory of Victor Truesdale, a sales director of the company who died in 2001 after a nine-year battle with cancer. It was presented by Mrs Ann Davey, Mr Truesdale’s widow.