Gas sector team helps to rejuvenate Whitehead’s Jubilee Wood

A project to extend natural gas to Whitehead has had a knock-on benefit for the community.

Phoenix Natural Gas and the Gas Market Operator for Northern Ireland teamed up on an environmental initiative at Diamond Jubilee Wood as part of ‘Be a Saint Day’.

Working with members of Friends of Whitehead Diamond Jubilee Wood, a group of eight volunteers from both organisations spent the day carrying out weeding and mulching of the community orchard.

The initiative, organised by Business in the Community, encourages organisations to support the landscape through employee supported volunteering.

Geri Wright, Phoenix Natural Gas Communications manager, said: “Phoenix Natural Gas is actively engaged in a corporate social responsibility programme which seeks to give back to the communities which we serve.

“We do this in a number of ways through our own initiatives and also in association with Business in the Community, with whom we have enjoyed a long-standing relationship and undertaken various community activities.

“Be a Saint Day was a fantastic opportunity for us to work alongside with the Gas Market Operator for Northern Ireland and demonstrate our environmental commitment to the local community.

“Phoenix Natural Gas is currently extending the natural gas network to Whitehead, so it was a great opportunity for us to get hands on and really make an impact on the local area.

“Volunteers from both organisations had a fantastic day and we thank Business in the Community for putting together such a great and rewarding initiative.”

The wood was created to commemorate the 2012 Diamond Jubilee, marking Queen Elizabeth’s 60th year as monarch.

Mark Raphael, general manager of the Gas Market Operator for Northern Ireland, said: “GMO NI manages the commercial rules and all trading and transactional aspects of the gas transmission market in Northern Ireland.

“This initiative was a great opportunity for us to work alongside Phoenix Natural Gas and contribute to the environmental improvement of Diamond Jubilee Wood in Whitehead.

“By helping to maintain the woodland and orchard, we hope to provide a long-lasting benefit to the local community.”

The activity was part of a nationwide Be a Saint Day volunteering programme which saw thousands of employees across the UK participate.